McClain and the Texas Southern Tigers host conference foe Grambling

Grambling Tigers (3-11, 0-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (3-11, 0-1 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Texas Southern and Grambling meet on Monday.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 3-2 in home games. Texas Southern is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Grambling Tigers are 0-1 in SWAC play. Grambling allows 72.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Texas Southern’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Grambling allows. Grambling averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 11.0 per game Texas Southern allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is averaging 14.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Texas Southern Tigers.

Antwan Barnett is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Grambling Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

