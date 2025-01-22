McBride leads Oral Roberts against Denver after 26-point showing

Denver Pioneers (6-15, 0-6 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-13, 1-4 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (6-15, 0-6 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-13, 1-4 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces Denver after Issac McBride scored 26 points in Oral Roberts’ 84-70 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-3 at home. Oral Roberts is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Pioneers are 0-6 against Summit League opponents. Denver is ninth in the Summit League scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Oral Roberts averages 75.6 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 80.2 Denver allows. Denver’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Oral Roberts has given up to its opponents (47.9%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Darius Robinson Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Addo-Ankrah averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Nicholas Shogbonyo is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 72.0 points, 24.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

