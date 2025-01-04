Mbeng scores 15 as William & Mary defeats Stony Brook 83-76

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Mbeng scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead William & Mary…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Mbeng scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead William & Mary over Stony Brook 83-76 on Saturday.

Mbeng added three steals for the Tribe (8-7, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Caleb Dorsey added 14 points and seven rebounds. Gabe Dorsey had 13 points and shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

CJ Luster II led the Seawolves (4-11, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Jared Frey added 18 points and Ben Wight scored 13.

William & Mary entered halftime up 42-37. Caleb Dorsey paced the team in scoring in the first half with seven points. William & Mary took the lead for good with 8:19 remaining in the second half on a layup from Matteus Case to make it a 67-65 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

