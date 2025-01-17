Mays and Marshall host Appalachian State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-8, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-12, 0-6 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-8, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-12, 0-6 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Appalachian State after CC Mays scored 24 points in Marshall’s 93-65 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Thundering Herd are 4-4 in home games. Marshall averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mountaineers are 4-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Marshall is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 38.8% Appalachian State allows to opponents. Appalachian State averages 69.1 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 69.6 Marshall allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith Maier is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Zada Porter is averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

