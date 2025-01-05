Mayo and No. 7 Kansas host UCF

Kansas Jayhawks (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Kansas Jayhawks (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Kansas takes on UCF after Zeke Mayo scored 27 points in Kansas’ 62-61 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Knights have gone 8-0 in home games. UCF has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jayhawks are 0-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas has an 8-3 record against opponents over .500.

UCF makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Kansas averages 77.7 points per game, 2.9 more than the 74.8 UCF allows.

The Knights and Jayhawks match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Knights.

Hunter Dickinson is scoring 15.1 points per game with 10.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Jayhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.