May scores 17, Towson takes down Northeastern 80-73

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Christian May and Nendah Tarke each scored 17 points as Towson beat Northeastern 80-73 on Thursday night.

May also added 12 rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (7-9, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Tyler Tejada had 11 points and went 3 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Huskies (9-7, 1-2) were led in scoring by LA Pratt, who finished with 22 points. Northeastern also got 18 points from Rashad King. JB Frankel finished with 16 points.

May scored eight points in the first half and Towson went into the break trailing 37-30. Tarke scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

