Maxey scores 19 as Youngstown State knocks off Northern Kentucky 72-61

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Juwan Maxey had 19 points in Youngstown State’s 72-61 victory over Northern Kentucky on Wednesday night.

Maxey went 6 of 11 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Penguins (11-6, 6-1 Horizon League). Ty Harper went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. David Wilkerson had 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Trey Robinson led the way for the Norse (9-8, 4-2) with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Northern Kentucky also got 13 points from LJ Wells. Sam Vinson had 10 points, five assists and three steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. Youngstown State hosts Cleveland State and Northern Kentucky plays Oakland at home.

