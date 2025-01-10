Maxey, Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-8, 0-2 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13, 0-3 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday,…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-8, 0-2 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13, 0-3 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nyam Thornton and Prairie View A&M take on D’Yanna Maxey and Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

The Delta Devils are 1-2 in home games. Mississippi Valley State allows 81.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 24.9 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-2 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.5 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 64.4 points per game, 17.3 fewer points than the 81.7 Mississippi Valley State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylia Reed averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 17.2% from beyond the arc.

Crystal Schultz is averaging 10.2 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 54.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 30.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

