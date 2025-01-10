Matthews leads Florida A&M against Southern after 20-point showing

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (7-8, 2-0 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (7-8, 2-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits Southern after Milton Matthews scored 20 points in Florida A&M’s 62-55 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Jaguars are 3-0 in home games. Southern ranks second in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 72.5 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Rattlers are 0-1 against conference opponents. Florida A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Roderick Coffee III averaging 2.0.

Southern scores 76.2 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 81.2 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 70.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 72.5 Southern allows.

The Jaguars and Rattlers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Tezeno is averaging 8.3 points for the Jaguars.

Coffee is averaging three points for the Rattlers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

