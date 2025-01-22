Matthews and Wofford host Mercer

Wofford Terriers (11-5, 3-0 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (6-12, 1-2 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford…

Wofford Terriers (11-5, 3-0 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (6-12, 1-2 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays Mercer after Helen Matthews scored 24 points in Wofford’s 66-53 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bears have gone 4-5 in home games. Mercer is eighth in the SoCon scoring 52.4 points while shooting 37.2% from the field.

The Terriers have gone 3-0 against SoCon opponents. Wofford leads the SoCon scoring 12.0 fast break points per game.

Mercer scores 52.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 57.7 Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Mercer allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariana Bennett is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bears. Kayla Smith is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Matthews averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc. Evangelia Paulk is shooting 34.8% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 51.6 points, 23.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

