Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe’s double-double helps Seattle U beat Utah Tech 82-62

SEATTLE (AP) — Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe had 22 points and 15 rebounds to power Seattle University to an 82-62 victory over Utah Tech on Thursday night.

John Christofilis had 12 points and Paris Dawson scored 11 for the Redhawks (7-10, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference).

The Trailblazers (6-12, 2-1) were led by Noa Gonsalves with 17 points and four steals. Beon Riley added 13 points and six rebounds. Samuel Ariyibi had 12 points.

