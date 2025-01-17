Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe's double-double helps…

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe’s double-double helps Seattle U beat Utah Tech 82-62

The Associated Press

January 17, 2025, 12:30 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe had 22 points and 15 rebounds to power Seattle University to an 82-62 victory over Utah Tech on Thursday night.

John Christofilis had 12 points and Paris Dawson scored 11 for the Redhawks (7-10, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference).

The Trailblazers (6-12, 2-1) were led by Noa Gonsalves with 17 points and four steals. Beon Riley added 13 points and six rebounds. Samuel Ariyibi had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up