Matarranz, UC Riverside Highlanders to visit Hernandez, UC Irvine Anteaters

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-9, 4-3 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (12-5, 6-1 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Esther Matarranz and UC Riverside visit Hunter Hernandez and UC Irvine on Thursday.

The Anteaters are 6-1 on their home court. UC Irvine is eighth in the Big West with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Summah Hanson averaging 3.8.

The Highlanders are 4-3 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside has a 4-8 record against teams above .500.

UC Irvine is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 40.8% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 58.2 points per game, 2.3 more than the 55.9 UC Irvine allows.

The Anteaters and Highlanders match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Anteaters. Deja Lee is averaging 9.8 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Shelley Duchemin is averaging 11.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Highlanders. Makayla Rose is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 61.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

