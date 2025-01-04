Matarranz, UC Riverside Highlanders to host Hanson and the UC Irvine Anteaters

UC Irvine Anteaters (8-4, 2-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-7, 2-1 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (8-4, 2-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-7, 2-1 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on UC Irvine in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Highlanders have gone 2-2 at home. UC Riverside is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Anteaters have gone 2-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine ranks fourth in the Big West with 12.7 assists per game led by Deja Lee averaging 3.1.

UC Riverside is shooting 36.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 36.2% UC Irvine allows to opponents. UC Irvine averages 59.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the 58.5 UC Riverside allows to opponents.

The Highlanders and Anteaters match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelley Duchemin is averaging 11.5 points for the Highlanders.

Hunter Hernandez is shooting 35.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Anteaters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 57.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 60.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.