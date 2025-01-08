Matarranz, UC Riverside Highlanders take on the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine

UC Riverside Highlanders (7-7, 3-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (7-6, 1-2 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

UC Riverside Highlanders (7-7, 3-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (7-6, 1-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lily Wahinekapu and Hawaii host Esther Matarranz and UC Riverside in Big West action.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 5-2 at home. Hawaii is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Highlanders have gone 3-1 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Hawaii is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 40.3% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 58.7 points per game, 2.0 more than the 56.7 Hawaii gives up.

The Rainbow Wahine and Highlanders meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wahinekapu is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Rainbow Wahine.

Matarranz is averaging seven points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 5-5, averaging 57.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 57.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.