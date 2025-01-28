Mason leads UIC against Bradley after 23-point game

UIC Flames (14-7, 6-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (18-3, 9-1 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

UIC Flames (14-7, 6-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (18-3, 9-1 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on Bradley after Jordan Mason scored 23 points in UIC’s 89-85 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Braves are 10-1 on their home court. Bradley has a 16-3 record against teams over .500.

The Flames are 6-4 in conference matchups. UIC is second in the MVC with 17.1 assists per game led by Mason averaging 3.2.

Bradley averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.1 per game UIC allows. UIC averages 13.5 more points per game (80.6) than Bradley gives up to opponents (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Zek Montgomery is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Filip Skobalj is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 9.5 points. Javon Jackson is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

