Mason and UIC host Bradley

UIC Flames (14-7, 6-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (18-3, 9-1 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -8.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays Bradley after Jordan Mason scored 23 points in UIC’s 89-85 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Braves are 10-1 on their home court. Bradley is ninth in the MVC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Davis averaging 1.9.

The Flames have gone 6-4 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks fifth in the MVC shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Bradley averages 80.2 points, 6.0 more per game than the 74.2 UIC gives up. UIC has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Zek Montgomery is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Javon Jackson is scoring 12.9 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Flames. Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

