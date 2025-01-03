Masogayo, Colorado Buffaloes to visit Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor Bears

Colorado Buffaloes (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado Buffaloes (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-3, 1-1 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces Baylor in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Bears are 8-1 in home games. Baylor leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 40.6 boards. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs leads the Bears with 10.6 rebounds.

The Buffaloes have gone 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sara-Rose Smith averaging 1.9.

Baylor’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Baylor gives up.

The Bears and Buffaloes square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Littlepage-Buggs is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bears.

Lior Garzon is averaging 12.2 points for the Buffaloes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.