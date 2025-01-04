Masogayo, Colorado Buffaloes take on the Baylor Bears

Colorado Buffaloes (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado Buffaloes (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-3, 1-1 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Baylor host Jade Masogayo and Colorado in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Bears are 8-1 in home games. Baylor is eighth in college basketball with 19.6 assists per game. Sarah Andrews leads the Bears averaging 5.6.

The Buffaloes are 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 18.3 assists per game led by Kindyll Wetta averaging 6.4.

Baylor’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Colorado allows. Colorado has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points above the 35.5% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The Bears and Buffaloes meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Littlepage-Buggs is scoring 14.3 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bears.

Lior Garzon is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 12.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

