Masogayo and the Colorado Buffaloes host conference foe UCF

UCF Knights (7-6, 0-3 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jade Masogayo and Colorado host Hannah Gusters and UCF in Big 12 play.

The Buffaloes have gone 7-1 at home. Colorado is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 71.2 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Knights have gone 0-3 against Big 12 opponents. UCF ranks fourth in the Big 12 scoring 37.7 points per game in the paint led by Emely Rodriguez averaging 7.0.

Colorado makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than UCF has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). UCF averages 6.1 more points per game (69.3) than Colorado allows to opponents (63.2).

The Buffaloes and Knights square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kindyll Wetta is averaging 5.7 points, six assists and 1.9 steals for the Buffaloes.

Kaitlin Peterson is averaging 20.9 points and 2.4 steals for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

