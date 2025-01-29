Mashburn, Temple defeat Charlotte 90-89 in double OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 34 points, including a game-winning free throw with 2 seconds left in double…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 34 points, including a game-winning free throw with 2 seconds left in double overtime as Temple took down Charlotte 90-89 on Wednesday night.

Mashburn added six rebounds for the Owls (13-8, 5-3 American Athletic Conference). Steve Settle scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Zion Stanford shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The 49ers (8-13, 1-7) were led in scoring by Nik Graves, who finished with 26 points and eight assists. Kylan Blackmon added 19 points for Charlotte. Robert Braswell also had 15 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Temple hosts East Carolina and Charlotte travels to play UAB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.