Mashburn scores 32, Temple defeats Tulane 80-77

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr.’s 32 points led Temple over Tulane 80-77 on Sunday.

Mashburn shot 12 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Owls (12-6, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Shane Dezonie shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Zion Stanford went 5 of 11 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Rowan Brumbaugh led the Green Wave (10-9, 4-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, seven assists and five steals. Kam Williams added 15 points, two steals and two blocks for Tulane. Mari Jordan had 15 points.

Mashburn scored 12 points in the first half for Temple, who led 34-33 at halftime. Mashburn’s 20-point second half helped Temple close out the three-point victory.

