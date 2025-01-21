Mashburn leads Temple against North Texas

Temple Owls (12-6, 4-1 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (13-4, 4-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Temple Owls (12-6, 4-1 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (13-4, 4-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on North Texas after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 32 points in Temple’s 80-77 victory against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Mean Green are 9-0 in home games. North Texas is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Owls are 4-1 in AAC play. Temple is sixth in the AAC with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Steve Settle averaging 6.4.

North Texas makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Temple has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Temple averages 20.9 more points per game (79.5) than North Texas allows (58.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moulaye Sissoko is averaging 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Mean Green.

Mashburn is averaging 21.3 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

