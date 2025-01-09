Martin’s 15 lead Southeast Missouri State past Southern Indiana 77-66

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Rob Martin scored 15 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Southern Indiana 77-66 on Thursday…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Rob Martin scored 15 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Southern Indiana 77-66 on Thursday night.

Martin also added six assists for the Redhawks (9-7, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference). BJ Ward scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc and added eight rebounds. Braxton Stacker shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Sam Kodi led the way for the Screaming Eagles (6-9, 1-4) with 15 points and six rebounds. Braxton Jones added 13 points for Southern Indiana. Stephen Olowoniyi finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

