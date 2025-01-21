Martinez leads San Diego State against San Jose State after 22-point game

San Jose State Spartans (8-11, 1-5 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-6, 3-4 MWC) San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (8-11, 1-5 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-6, 3-4 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts San Jose State after Natalia Martinez scored 22 points in San Diego State’s 85-66 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Aztecs have gone 6-3 in home games. San Diego State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 1-5 in MWC play. San Jose State ranks sixth in the MWC with 13.7 assists per game led by Rylei Waugh averaging 2.5.

San Diego State averages 71.4 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 69.4 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adryana Quezada is scoring 11.4 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Aztecs.

Djessira Diawara is averaging 9.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

