Martin leads Southeast Missouri State against Little Rock after 21-point game

Little Rock Trojans (9-7, 3-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-8, 4-2 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Little Rock Trojans (9-7, 3-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-8, 4-2 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on Little Rock after Rob Martin scored 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 67-56 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Redhawks have gone 7-2 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans are 3-2 against conference opponents. Little Rock is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Southeast Missouri State averages 73.4 points, 5.1 more per game than the 68.3 Little Rock allows. Little Rock has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks.

Johnathan Lawson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

