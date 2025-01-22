Martin leads No. 5 Florida against South Carolina after 22-point performance

Florida Gators (16-2, 3-2 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-8, 0-5 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida Gators (16-2, 3-2 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-8, 0-5 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Florida faces South Carolina after Alijah Martin scored 22 points in Florida’s 84-60 win against the Texas Longhorns.

The Gamecocks have gone 8-3 at home. South Carolina is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Gators are 3-2 against conference opponents. Florida is third in the SEC scoring 85.9 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

South Carolina’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Florida gives up. Florida has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Gators match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Gamecocks. Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 15.3 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 58.8% over the past 10 games.

Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 46.0% and averaging 17.9 points for the Gators. Martin is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Gators: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

