Martin and the Sacramento State Hornets take on conference foe Eastern Washington

Sacramento State Hornets (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (5-10, 1-2 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts Sacramento State in a matchup of Big Sky teams.

The Eagles have gone 5-2 in home games. Eastern Washington is sixth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Hornets are 1-1 against conference opponents. Sacramento State is ninth in the Big Sky with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Lina Falk averaging 5.1.

Eastern Washington averages 64.8 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 60.6 Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Eastern Washington allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kourtney Grossman is averaging 8.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Eagles.

Benthe Versteeg is averaging 9.6 points, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

