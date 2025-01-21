Martin and No. 5 Florida host South Carolina

Florida Gators (16-2, 3-2 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-8, 0-5 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gators (16-2, 3-2 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-8, 0-5 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Florida faces South Carolina after Alijah Martin scored 22 points in Florida’s 84-60 victory against the Texas Longhorns.

The Gamecocks are 8-3 in home games. South Carolina scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Gators are 3-2 in conference play. Florida is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Carolina averages 71.6 points, 6.0 more per game than the 65.6 Florida allows. Florida averages 17.0 more points per game (85.9) than South Carolina allows to opponents (68.9).

The Gamecocks and Gators face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 15.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Gamecocks.

Walter Clayton Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Gators: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

