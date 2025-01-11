Marsh’s 30 lead UNC Asheville past Presbyterian 96-87

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Marsh’s 30 points led UNC Asheville past Presbyterian 96-87 on Saturday. Marsh added three steals…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Marsh’s 30 points led UNC Asheville past Presbyterian 96-87 on Saturday.

Marsh added three steals for the Bulldogs (11-6, 2-1 Big South Conference). Toyaz Solomon scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Fletcher Abee shot 5 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Triston Wilson led the way for the Blue Hose (8-11, 1-3) with 21 points. Jamahri Harvey added 14 points for Presbyterian. Quadir Pettaway also had 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

