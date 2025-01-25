Marsh’s 28 help UNC Asheville knock off Charleston Southern 69-61

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Marsh had 28 points in UNC Asheville’s 69-61 win against Charleston Southern on Saturday.…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Marsh had 28 points in UNC Asheville’s 69-61 win against Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Marsh had four steals for the Bulldogs (15-6, 6-1 Big South Conference). Toyaz Solomon added 13 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor while they also had five rebounds. Kameron Taylor shot 4 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Buccaneers (6-16, 2-5) were led in scoring by RJ Johnson, who finished with 21 points and five assists. Charleston Southern also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Taje’ Kelly. Lamar Oden Jr. had nine points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.