Marshall visits McDaniel and JMU

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (11-4, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU takes on Marshall after Peyton McDaniel scored 23 points in JMU’s 81-60 victory against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Dukes are 5-1 on their home court. JMU ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Thundering Herd are 0-3 in Sun Belt play. Marshall is third in the Sun Belt with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Alasia Hayes averaging 4.0.

JMU’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game JMU gives up.

The Dukes and Thundering Herd face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 14.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

Aislynn Hayes is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Thundering Herd.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

