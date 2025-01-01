Marshall visits Arkansas State following Montue’s 21-point showing

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8…

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Marshall after Kennedie Montue scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 77-62 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Red Wolves are 3-1 on their home court. Arkansas State has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Thundering Herd are 0-1 in conference play. Marshall ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Blessing King averaging 6.1.

Arkansas State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.6 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Arkansas State has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

The Red Wolves and Thundering Herd match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Montue is averaging 10 points for the Red Wolves.

Aislynn Hayes is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Thundering Herd.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.