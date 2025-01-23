Marshall scores 24 as Morehead State defeats Eastern Illinois 73-66

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — George Marshall had 24 points in Morehead State’s 73-66 win against Eastern Illinois on Thursday night.…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — George Marshall had 24 points in Morehead State’s 73-66 win against Eastern Illinois on Thursday night.

Marshall shot 9 for 15 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (13-7, 8-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. added 14 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 7 from the line while he also had eight rebounds. Jerone Morton had 13 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Panthers (5-14, 1-7) were led by Nakyel Shelton, who posted 38 points. Corey Swayer Jr. added 13 points. The loss was the Panthers’ sixth straight.

Both teams play Saturday. Morehead State visits SIU-Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois plays Southern Indiana at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

