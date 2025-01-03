Marshall plays Troy following Mingo’s 23-point game

Troy Trojans (9-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (9-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-7, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on Troy after Dezayne Mingo scored 23 points in Marshall’s 77-71 victory against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Thundering Herd are 8-1 on their home court. Marshall is third in the Sun Belt scoring 76.1 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Trojans have gone 2-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 5.2.

Marshall’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Troy gives up. Troy has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The Thundering Herd and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Martin is averaging 9.7 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Thundering Herd.

Dowd is averaging 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.