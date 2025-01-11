Marshall plays Old Dominion on 7-game road slide

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-10, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-5, 3-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-10, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-5, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall will look to end its seven-game road slide when the Thundering Herd play Old Dominion.

The Monarchs are 6-2 in home games. Old Dominion ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Mariah Clayton averaging 6.0.

The Thundering Herd are 0-4 in conference play. Marshall ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Meredith Maier averaging 5.7.

Old Dominion scores 65.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 67.4 Marshall gives up. Marshall has shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 36.4% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The Monarchs and Thundering Herd match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: En’Dya Buford is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Monarchs.

Maier is averaging 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Thundering Herd.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 39.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

