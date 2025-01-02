Marshall hosts Texas State following Morgan’s 22-point performance

Texas State Bobcats (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7…

Texas State Bobcats (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-7, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces Marshall after Tyler Morgan scored 22 points in Texas State’s 80-72 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Thundering Herd have gone 7-1 in home games. Marshall ranks eighth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Bobcats have gone 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Marshall is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State averages 77.0 points per game, 4.7 more than the 72.3 Marshall allows to opponents.

The Thundering Herd and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Martin is averaging 10.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Thundering Herd.

Morgan is scoring 15.0 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

