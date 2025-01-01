Marshall hosts Morgan and Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7…

Texas State Bobcats (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-7, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays Marshall after Tyler Morgan scored 22 points in Texas State’s 80-72 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Thundering Herd are 7-1 in home games. Marshall has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats have gone 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State ranks second in the Sun Belt scoring 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Tylan Pope averaging 9.4.

Marshall is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The Thundering Herd and Bobcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Dawson is averaging 13.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Thundering Herd.

Kaden Gumbs is averaging 12.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

