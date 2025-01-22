Marshall hosts Georgia Southern following Simmons’ 22-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-10, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-13, 0-7 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 6…

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-10, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-13, 0-7 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on Marshall after Jashanti Simmons scored 22 points in Georgia Southern’s 88-83 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Thundering Herd are 4-5 on their home court. Marshall averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles have gone 2-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Marshall is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The Thundering Herd and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aislynn Hayes is averaging 16.6 points for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nicole Gwynn is shooting 33.9% and averaging 12.5 points for the Eagles. McKenna Eddings is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

