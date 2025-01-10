Marshall faces Old Dominion on 4-game losing streak

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-10, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-5, 3-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-10, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-5, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall aims to end its four-game losing streak with a win over Old Dominion.

The Monarchs have gone 6-2 in home games. Old Dominion averages 65.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Thundering Herd are 0-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Old Dominion is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 39.6% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 8.3 more points per game (68.2) than Old Dominion allows to opponents (59.9).

The Monarchs and Thundering Herd face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: En’Dya Buford is scoring 11.9 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Monarchs.

Aislynn Hayes is averaging 16.9 points for the Thundering Herd.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 39.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

