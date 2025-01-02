Marshall earns 77-71 win over Texas State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dezayne Mingo had 23 points in Marshall’s 77-71 win against Texas State on Thursday night. Mingo…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dezayne Mingo had 23 points in Marshall’s 77-71 win against Texas State on Thursday night.

Mingo added five rebounds and five assists for the Thundering Herd (8-7, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 19 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the field and 3 for 7 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds and six blocks. Jalen Speer had 13 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Bobcats (8-6, 1-1) were led by Tyler Morgan, who posted 17 points and three steals. Texas State also got 16 points from Coleton Benson. Kaden Gumbs had 10 points.

