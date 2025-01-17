Marshall and Western Kentucky host Middle Tennessee

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-6, 2-2 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-5, 3-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-6, 2-2 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-5, 3-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits Middle Tennessee after Tyrone Marshall scored 20 points in Western Kentucky’s 85-69 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Blue Raiders have gone 7-1 in home games. Middle Tennessee is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Hilltoppers are 2-2 in CUSA play. Western Kentucky ranks ninth in the CUSA giving up 75.7 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Middle Tennessee scores 78.5 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 75.7 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

The Blue Raiders and Hilltoppers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is averaging 15.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Blue Raiders.

Don McHenry is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Hilltoppers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.