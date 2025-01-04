Marsh scores 29 and UNC Asheville takes down High Point 103-99

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Marsh scored 29 points as UNC Asheville beat High Point 103-99 on Saturday. After High…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Marsh scored 29 points as UNC Asheville beat High Point 103-99 on Saturday.

After High Point got within 99-97 in the final minute, UNC Asheville made four free throws in four tries to close out the win.

Marsh also added eight assists for the Bulldogs (10-5, 1-0 Big South Conference). Toyaz Solomon added 22 points while going 11 of 14 from the field and had five rebounds. Josh Banks shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 20 points.

Bobby Pettiford led the way for the Panthers (13-4, 1-1) with 24 points and four assists. Kimani Hamilton added 21 points and six rebounds for High Point. D’Maurian Williams also had 18 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

