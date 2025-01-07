Marsh and UNC Asheville host Longwood

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-5, 1-0 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-5, 1-1 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-5, 1-0 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-5, 1-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on Longwood after Jordan Marsh scored 29 points in UNC Asheville’s 103-99 win against the High Point Panthers.

The Lancers have gone 8-1 at home. Longwood averages 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is fifth in the Big South with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Toyaz Solomon averaging 5.3.

Longwood’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville averages 16.7 more points per game (85.9) than Longwood allows (69.2).

The Lancers and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lancers.

Josh Banks averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 91.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

