Marsh and UNC Asheville host High Point

High Point Panthers (13-3, 1-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-5) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

High Point Panthers (13-3, 1-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-5)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on High Point after Jordan Marsh scored 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 95-53 victory against the Columbia International Rams.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 on their home court. UNC Asheville ranks second in the Big South in rebounding with 35.9 rebounds. Toyaz Solomon leads the Bulldogs with 8.0 boards.

The Panthers are 1-0 against Big South opponents. High Point has a 4-2 record against opponents over .500.

UNC Asheville makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). High Point has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Banks is averaging 15.4 points for the Bulldogs.

D’Maurian Williams is averaging 14.8 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 89.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.