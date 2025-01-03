Marquette takes on Butler following Forbes’ 20-point outing

Butler Bulldogs (10-6, 0-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (10-6, 0-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Butler after Skylar Forbes scored 20 points in Marquette’s 77-45 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-1 in home games. Marquette is the Big East leader with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Halley Vice averaging 2.2.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in Big East play. Butler ranks third in the Big East scoring 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Sydney Jaynes averaging 6.0.

Marquette is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Butler allows to opponents. Butler averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Marquette allows.

The Golden Eagles and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vice is averaging 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Caroline Strande is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

