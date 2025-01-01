Marquette hosts Bueckers and No. 7 UConn

UConn Huskies (11-2, 2-0 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 1-0 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (11-2, 2-0 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 1-0 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UConn visits Marquette after Paige Bueckers scored 23 points in UConn’s 67-41 victory against the Providence Friars.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-0 at home. Marquette leads the Big East with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Skylar Forbes averaging 5.0.

The Huskies are 2-0 in Big East play. UConn has a 10-2 record against teams over .500.

Marquette averages 72.3 points, 18.5 more per game than the 53.8 UConn gives up. UConn averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Marquette allows.

The Golden Eagles and Huskies face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Porter is averaging 7.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles.

Bueckers is shooting 56.9% and averaging 20.9 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

