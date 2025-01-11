Marquel Sutton, JJ White score 24 apiece to propel Omaha to 87-80 victory over South Dakota State

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marquel Sutton and JJ White both scored 24 to guide Omaha to an 87-80 victory over…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marquel Sutton and JJ White both scored 24 to guide Omaha to an 87-80 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday.

Sutton also had eight rebounds for the Mavericks (10-9, 4-0 Summit League). White added seven assists. Lance Waddles hit two 3-pointers and scored 19 as Omaha won its sixth straight.

The Jackrabbits (10-8, 1-2) were led by Kalen Garry with 27 points and four assists. Oscar Cluff added 17 points and six rebounds. Joe Sayler had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

