Marmolejos scores 21 as Lamar knocks off Houston Christian 63-61

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Alexis Marmolejos had 21 points in Lamar’s 63-61 victory against Houston Christian on Saturday night. Alexis…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Alexis Marmolejos had 21 points in Lamar’s 63-61 victory against Houston Christian on Saturday night.

Alexis Marmolejos converted a three-point play to make it 61-all with 1:11 to play. After an Errol White steal on the other end, Adam Hamilton missed a jumper but Ja’Sean Jackson grabbed the offensive rebound and his jumper with about 2 seconds left capped the scoring.

Hamilton’s steal just before the buzzer sealed it.

Marmolejos had four steals for the Cardinals (8-6, 3-0 Southland Conference). Andrew Holifield scored 11 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc. Hamilton had eight points and shot 4 of 11 from the field.

Bryson Dawkins finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (4-10, 1-2). Julian Mackey added 20 points for Houston Christian. Demari Williams also had eight points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.