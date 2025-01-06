Marmolejos leads Lamar against Incarnate Word after 21-point performance

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-5, 2-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (8-6, 3-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-5, 2-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (8-6, 3-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts Incarnate Word after Alexis Marmolejos scored 21 points in Lamar’s 63-61 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Lamar Cardinals have gone 4-1 in home games. Lamar is fifth in the Southland scoring 74.6 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have gone 2-1 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word ranks sixth in the Southland with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Williams averaging 3.0.

Lamar’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 11.0 more points per game (78.8) than Lamar allows to opponents (67.8).

The Lamar Cardinals and Incarnate Word Cardinals square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marmolejos is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Lamar Cardinals.

Davion Bailey is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lamar Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Incarnate Word Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

