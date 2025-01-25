Marmolejos’ 24 lead Lamar past East Texas A&M 61-58 in OT

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Alexis Marmolejos scored 24 points as Lamar beat East Texas A&M 61-58 in overtime on Saturday…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Alexis Marmolejos scored 24 points as Lamar beat East Texas A&M 61-58 in overtime on Saturday night.

Marmolejos shot 6 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (11-9, 6-3 Southland Conference). Cody Pennebaker scored 10 points and added six rebounds. Ja’Sean Jackson shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Scooter Williams Jr. led the way for the Lions (2-18, 0-9) with 12 points. TJ Thomas added 11 points and eight rebounds for East Texas A&M. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen finished with eight points. The loss was the Lions’ eighth in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.